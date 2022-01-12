 ONE: Heavy Hitters - What is the start time for the upcoming ONE Championship event?

If you're looking for the start time for the upcoming ONE Championship event, ONE: Heavy Hitters, you've come to the right place.

The event will take place on January 14 live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SGT).

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters ONE Championship kicks off 2022 with ONE: HEAVY HITTERS on 14 January, featuring ONE World Champions Xiong Jing Nan and Roman Kryklia! Plus, don't miss the debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev! #ONEHeavyHitters #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/C6uoLZY79i

The main event will feature one of the most dominant female champions in MMA, ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan, in her sixth straight title defense. Across the cage from her will be the dangerous Judoka on a submission streak, Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura. This striker versus grappler affair will surely produce highlights.

In the co-main event, towering ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Kryklia will also defend his title against stocky slugger Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. One can expect sniper shots from the outside versus bombs on the inside with this kickboxing war.

For all ONE Championships viewers around the globe, below are the full details regarding the start time for ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters.

ONE Championship start time and details for ONE: Heavy Hitters

Globally

ONE: Heavy Hitters will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 14 January.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel beginning with the lead card at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 14 January.

The main card will be broadcast live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Heavy Hitters, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the full event live beginning with the lead card on iQiYi or Douyin at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 14 January.

The main card airs live on BTV, iQiYi, and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST on Friday, 14 January.

A delayed showing of ONE: HEAVY HITTERS will air on SZTV5 from 11 to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 January, Wednesday, 19 January, and Thursday, 20 January.

Finally, catch a delayed showing of ONE: Heavy Hitters on QHTV from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, 29 January.

India

Watch the show live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 14 January.

Source: ONE Championship website.

Also Read Article Continues below

For more information regarding ONE Championship start time of ONE: Heavy Hitters, click here.

Edited by David Andrew