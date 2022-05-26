ONE Championship strawweight king Joshua Pacio shows support for teammate Jenelyn Olsim ahead of ONE 158 

Dominant ONE Championship strawweight world champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio was not born a world-class fighter. Though he is undeniably talented, his skills and expertise were honed by an amazing group of athletes at Team Lakay Wushu.

The high-profile team located in the mountains of Benguet, Philippines has produced five ONE champions and is still one of the most dominant MMA teams in the organization.

Pacio owes a lot to his team and so he's always supporting its athletes and up-and-coming fighters as much as he can. Being the famous champion that he is, simply shouting out to your teammates on social media will automatically thrust them into a wider audience. It's the simplest form of assistance a teammate can give a teammate.

This time, 'The Passion' is hyping up his teammate, Jenelyn Olsim, for her fight at ONE 158 against Brazilian Julie Mezabarba:

@onechampionship 158 is a bomb 💣 🔥 Let’s go @jenelynolsim17 💪🏽

Both Olsim and Mezabarba are coming off losses to the two finalists of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix, Ritu Phogat and Stamp Fairtex, respectively. Both warriors are looking to bounce back and gain momentum after such disappointing losses. Look to see both of them go at it from bell to bell.

ONE Championship returns with an amazing 13-fight card at ONE 158

After a successful ONE 157, ONE Championship returns in just two weeks with ONE 158 on June 3. The 13-bout event will feature fights in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing, including Olsim vs. Mezabarba.

The event will be a Muay Thai main event, which showcases rising star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Glory Kickboxing athlete, and ONE debutant Niclas Larsen. Tawanchai is considered one of the fastest strikers in ONE Super Series and it would be exciting to see him welcome Larsen inside the ONE Championship cage.

Also on the card will be an explosive bout with serious title implications as two powerhouse bantamweights Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade will collide.

Andrade is on a six-fight win streak, while Kwon is riding a three-fight stoppage streak in ONE. This bout might determine the next title contender as both fighters have been running roughshod in the division lately.

Meanwhile, perhaps the third time's the charm for grappling icon and ONE Championship heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida as he is once again scheduled to fight at ONE 158. The jiu-jitsu icon has had two consecutive matches cancelled at ONE 156 and ONE 157. Here's to hoping that his bout with Australian Simon Carson will finally push through.

Edited by Matt Boone