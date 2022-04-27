Watch: Behind the scenes on ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua Pacio's evening training

ONE Championship's dominant strawweight champ Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio is a man not to be trifled with and it shows in his work ethic in the gym.

In a recent vlog released by his gym, Team Lakay, we see the Filipino wrecking machine do one of his heavy evening training sessions.

Training alongside his fellow ONE Championship comrades like Jeremy Pacatiw and Danny Kingad, amongst others, fans can see Pacio covered in sweat in what could be the peak of their training session.

We didn't get to see much of their sparring sessions, but from the atmosphere of the room, we can tell that they're intense.

Watch the full vlog here:

ONE Championship strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio is ready for challenger Jarred Brooks

On the main card of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, ONE strawweight sensation Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks made short work of the previously undefeated Bokang Masunyane. With his lopsided submission win, Brooks officially punched his ticket to a showdown with champion Joshua Pacio.

The outspoken American didn't mince his words when he called out the champion ahead of their eventual clash:

The ONE strawweight champ, true to his mild-mannered and kind ways, responded to his American rival:

"Congratulations to @the_monkeygod for winning the spot 👏 👏 👏 Awesome performance 🔥 I’ll See You Soon 👀 💪🏽🔥 "

Pacio is a two-time strawweight world champion in ONE Championship. 'The Passion' had pretty much cleaned out the division before Brooks entered the picture.

Brooks, however, might have been cut from a different cloth compared to all of Pacio's opponents in the past. The former wrestling champion has a complete skillset, allowing him to excel in almost all facets of the game. His three fights in ONE showcase his unstoppable wrestling, surprisingly powerful striking, and constricting jiu-jitsu.

Brooks has faced not just the best in ONE, but also in Bellator and the UFC, where he fought the current flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo in a close match in 2017. He will definitely be a challenging puzzle to solve for the dominant Filipino champion.

