Watch: ONE Championship previews Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ayaka Miura for the strawweight title

At ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters, we'll see an epic clash of styles in the main event. One of the most ruthless strikers in women's MMA will face one of the most dangerous judokas in the game.

Arguably the most dominant women's champion in ONE Championship, 'Panda Bear' Xiong Jing Nan has defended her title five times. China's first MMA world champion is a kickboxing marvel, exemplifying ruthless power with almost every shot.

However, Xiong is not all power as she also approaches fighting with a well-rounded arsenal. She uses her competitive grappling skills to give her the space to connect with her strikes.

Xiong's title defense against jiu-jitsu legend Michelle Nicolini was a masterclass in cage fighting. Against one of the best grapplers ever, Xiong showed that MMA is a world not fit for those who lean only to one side of the game.

Enter Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura. The Japanese submission phenom is the perfect antithesis to the well-rounded Xiong. If Xiong uses a lot of weapons to her advantage, the tough-as-nails Miura mostly uses just one – a really, really good one.

Once the fight hits the ground, the judo blackbelt traps her opponents in a 'kesa-gatame' hold, better known as a 'scarf hold', to execute her signature armlock. Her scarf-hold armlock has made a total of six opponents tap, four in ONE Championship.

It's interesting to see two specialists from opposite ends of the fight spectrum lock horns inside the cage. The champion holds the record for the most knockouts in the division, while the challenger has the most submissions. As far as matchups go, it doesn't get any more perfect than this main event.

ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters lights up with an explosive main event

Despite some reshuffling due to the unavoidable repurcussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, ONE: Heavy Hitters will push through. More importantly, the explosive main event is still intact.

Headlining the eight-bout event is the ONE strawweight championship match between 'Panda Bear' Xiong Jing Nan and Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura. Getting bumped into the co-main event slot is the Muay Thai showdown between two knockout masters in Tawanchai and Saemapetch.

Elsewhere on the card, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Saygid Izagakhmaev is set to make his much-anticipated ONE debut against James Nakashima. Also on the card is 18-year-old Muay Thai sensation Supergirl in her sophomore outing in the promotion against Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

The event is still piping hot with some blockbuster fights. Tune in on January 14 to watch the action and drama unfold.

