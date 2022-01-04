5 fighters who prove ONE Championship has the best grapplers in MMA

Without a doubt, ONE Championship houses some of the best martial artists in the world. With their ONE Super Series, the promotion showcases the best strikers in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

In MMA, fighters like Demetrious Johnson, Ok Rae Yoon, Adriano Moraes, Reinier de Ridder and many more prove that ONE cage fighters are competitive on a global scale.

As for grapplers, an argument can be made that the Asian organization has the best in the world, bar none. Yes, the UFC has some truly remarkable grapplers like Rodolfo Vieira, Demian Maia, Gilbert Burns and current lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

If you look at ONE Championship's roster, however, you won't find a group of highly credentialed and decorated grapplers anywhere else. We're talking legends of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling.

Today we list down five MMA fighters who prove ONE Championship has the best grapplers in the sport. We will keep the list only for grapplers who have fully transitioned to MMA. With that in mind, ONE fighters like Gordon Ryan won't be in it as he hasn't fought in MMA yet.

With that said, let's get on with the list.

#5. Michelle Nicolini - ONE Championship strawweight

International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Hall of Famer and eight-time world champion Michelle Nicolini holds one of the best submission grappling and jiu-jitsu records ever.

Nicolini was the first female athlete to complete a gold-medal clean sweep at black belt level in both gi and no-gi at all four major jiu-jitsu championships. From IBJJF worlds to Pan Ams to ADCC, Nicolini is head-and-shoulders above the competition.

In MMA, the third-degree black belt has a 6-3 record and a win over reigning ONE atomweight champion Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee. She's never been stopped in MMA and has only lost to the best in her division.

While her stand-up game is still a work-in-progress, Nicolini's grappling assault is something not to be trifled with. She is a god among men.

Look at how she drowns her opponents in this ONE Championship highlight video:

