"If only it were that easy" - ONE Championship shares silly Superbon video for instant ab spray

Have you ever dreamed of having washboard abs on the fly? Superbon has been hiding this top secret formula for years, and has finally revealed it to the world: The Instant Ab Super Spray.

Watch the kickboxing champ achieve 6-pack abs in the clip below:

The footage sent fans roaring on social media, with one fan saying:

"I need that spray too 😂😂"

ONE Championship also reposted Banchamek's hilarious video on Instagram with the caption:

"If only it were that easy 😂 @superbon_banchamek.”

If you follow him on Instagram, you’d be surprised to see that the kickboxing champion is a comical whirlwind. His page has a multitude of playful videos and pictures. From play-sparring with Rodtang one day, to giving fans a rundown of his favorite techniques, the next.

Superbon Banchamek wants three belts

The 31-year-old Superbon declared on social media that he’s after three belts. He posted the message three weeks ago with the following caption:

I want to have three belts, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA. I’m coming for you Thanh Le! @alexvolkanovski lets train!

However, Banchamek has his eyes set on the Muay Thai belt first. The superfight between Petchmorakot Petchyindee and the kickboxing champ may happen if ONE is onboard with the matchup.

Banchamek recently took to Instagram to express his stance on a potential superfight. He captioned it with:

"That Muay Thai belt must be mine 😈"

Watch Banchamek train for Pechmorakot in the clip below:

Realistically, defeating Petchmorakot Petchyindee will be no easy task. As Sportskeeda reported earlier, Petchmorakot “is 8-2 in his ONE Championship career and is on a five-fight winning streak with three of those matches being title fights.”

However, the kickboxing champ is adamant about having a championship bout with Petchyindee, because the sooner it happens, the closer he’ll be to reaching his goals.

This also applies to Thanh Le. The Vietnamese-American champion also remains a dominant figure in the featherweight division. He is undefeated with a five-fight winning streak. This year, Thanh Le put his title on the line against Garry Tonon at ONE: LIGHTS OUT. It was a five-round bout that ended in round 2 via knockout.

A bout against either Petchmorakot Petchyindee or Thanh Le would be a fantastic fight for Banchamek. It's only a matter of time before we see one of these matchups coming to fruition.

