ONE Championship: Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai apologizes for her performance against Ekaterina Vandaryeva

ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters lived up to its pre-event hype. One of the most talked-about bouts was the split-decision victory of Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai over Ekaterina Vandaryeva. The general consensus among fans was that the Thai fighter should have lost the Muay Thai bout.

During his post-event online media scrum interview, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was vocal about his disapproval of the judges' decision:

"I thought Ekaterina won easily and she staggered Supergirl and the judges got it wrong. We are going to have to work with other judges. It’s just they made errors, especially in the striking stuff. People might disagree with me but I thought Ekaterina won. I don’t know what the judges are watching."

Taking her opinion to social media, Supergirl indicated that having not fought for over a year, the pandemic and school work were the reasons for her subpar outing. She also took time to apologize to her fans, indicating that the judges' decision was out of her hands:

"I’m truly sorry that the results by the judges made you guys not happy with that. I fought and let the judges did their job. That’s out of my control. Sorry about that again."

Chatri Sityodtong wants immediate rematch between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai in ONE Championship

Despite her loss, Ekaterina Vandaryeva was granted the $50,000 fighter bonus by Chatri Sityodtong after the event.

Sityodtong will revisit and ask how the judges saw the fight and make some adjustments. The promotion's CEO wants a rematch between Supergirl and Vandaryeva as soon as possible:

"I would want an immediate rematch between Ekaterina and Supergirl. As being someone who does Muay Thai for 35 plus years, I can tell you, Ekaterina won that fight easily. It was not even close. I just don’t know what the judges were seeing."

