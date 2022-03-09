Thanh Le brings his striking to the virtual reality space

Thanh Le is taking shadowboxing to the future with a virtual reality session.

In his Instagram stories, Le shared a video of himself boxing in the VR space courtesy of Meta Quest.

Thanh Le gets a workout in virtual reality. | [Screengrab from Thanh Le's Instagram stories]

Later, Le shared his excitement over the experience through an Instagram post, saying:

"I tell you what @metaquest @metaquestgaming … this thing is so freaking cool. Got a nice little workout in and won my pre-fight, FIGHT 😂. I need one at the crib ASAP!! Make sure to check me out as I headline 💥💡LIGHTS OUT💡💥 this Friday March 11th in VR on Oculus!!"

Meta Quest, formerly known as Oculus Quest, is one of the most popular VR systems that exists today. It has a wide array of games in the virtual reality space, including some fitness and boxing games, which look to be what Le is playing.

Technological advancements like VR gaming add a different layer of enjoyment to workouts. It’s not surprising to see that Le is looking to have one of his own at home.

Le is known for his striking abilities and has used his talents to knock out his last four opponents en route to capturing the ONE featherweight world title. His crisp movement in real life can also help him conquer VR games if he kept one for himself.

Thanh Le will lean on his striking against Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out

Thanh Le’s striking expertise will be his main weapon as he faces a dangerous opponent in Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11.

Tonon is a world-renowned grappler who has collected multiple championships in the sport. In 2017, he showcased his grappling skills in the first-ever submission grappling bout in ONE Championship. He defeated one of the most prolific grapplers on the roster, Shinya Aoki, to show anyone who had doubts that he was as good as advertised.

Later, ‘The Lion Killer’ transitioned to MMA and showed that he can have heavy hands too. In his MMA debut in March 2018’s ONE: Iron Will, Tonon finished known striker Richard Corminal with ground-and-pound in the second round of their matchup. A year later, he repeated the feat against Anthony Engelen, this time in the first round of their pairing at ONE: A New Era.

Of course, grappling remains the main weapon of choice for Tonon. He has finished three of his six opponents with a variety of submissions. Against Thanh Le, Tonon said he would prefer to end it in one of his favorites, the rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Le envisions a knockout victory over Tonon in the championship rounds. The Vietnamese-American is clearly the superior striker between the two, with 11 of his 12 wins coming by way of TKO. His other win was a first-round submission, which is a sign that he can hold his own should the fight go to the ground.

Specialists or not, both fighters have prepared well for each other and are looking to show their best form at ONE: Lights Out.

