Watch: ONE Championship's pre-fight vlog for ONE: Heavy Hitters

ONE Championship fighters are more than just warriors inside the cage. Outside of rattling jaws and breaking bones in combat settings, these stars are fascinating individuals. In a recent vlog released ahead of ONE: Heavy Hitters, we got a glimpse of the more human side of the athletes fighting tonight.

From Muay Thai phenom Supergirl's Anime geekery to Ayaka Miura's love for cats to Xiong Jing Nan's emotional surprise birthday celebration, there were some interesting tales shared.

Watch the engaging video blog here:

Due to their profession and lifestyle, fighters see the world in ways most of us would never understand. They are larger than life figures that represent courage, discipline, sacrifice and near-insane self-belief.

You'll be surprised to see that most of them are just like you and me. They exemplify the same zest for life. The same giddiness we feel when we stumble upon our favorite things, something that Supergirl exhibited during her Anime shopping spree.

Fighters are human and display their emotions when not training or fighting. As seen in the vlog, Miura was happy spending time in a cat cafe while Xiong was caught out by her surprise birthday celebration.

ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters is about to open the year with a bang

After some major reshuffling due to COVID-19 restrictions, ONE: Heavy Hitters is pushing through with blockbuster bouts to start the year right. The main event is still intact. With one of the most dangerous strikers in women's MMA facing one of the most dangerous judokas in the sport, it will more than live up to the event's name.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun and several other bouts have been removed from the card due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Full story onefc.com ONE: HEAVY HITTERS has a new start time! Don't miss our first event of the year THIS FRIDAY at 7:30pm SGTRoman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun and several other bouts have been removed from the card due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Full story ONE: HEAVY HITTERS has a new start time! Don't miss our first event of the year THIS FRIDAY at 7:30pm SGT 👊Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun and several other bouts have been removed from the card due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Full story 👉 onefc.com https://t.co/0jOQu494sn

Also Read Article Continues below

It's interesting to see two fighters from opposite ends of the fight spectrum clash inside the cage. The ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan holds the record for the most knockouts at strawweight, while challenger Ayaka Miura has the most submissions. As far as compelling match-ups go, it doesn't get any better than that.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim