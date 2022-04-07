Watch: Nieky Holzken shows off his button mashing skills

World champion kickboxer Nieky Holzken recently showed off his incredibly quick reflexes. The video was shared by ONE Championship, where Holzken is seen hitting flashing buttons at a rapid speed.

ONE Championship's caption reads:

"Button mashing at its finest!"

Good reflexes for kickboxers are paramount as they can make the difference between winning and losing. Even after over 120 kickboxing matches, Holzken's skills and speed look sharp. In the clip, Nieky Holzken rapidly strikes buttons with flashing lights to improve his reaction time and speed.

'The Natural' is a world champion kickboxer who has competed in GLORY Kickboxing and K-1. He has been fighting in ONE Championship since 2018. Most recently, he took a fight at ONE X against Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee, in which he lost via second-round knockout. Now, he wants revenge.

Nieky Holzken looking to avenge loss at ONE X

On March 26 at ONE X, Holzken took a knockout loss to Klinmee. Prior to the fight, the Dutch kickboxer was putting together a small win streak in the promotion. He debuted in ONE with two wins before losing two title fights. He then picked up two victories followed by the most recent loss.

Now, Holzken wants revenge. In an Instagram post, he sent a message to his most recent opponent:

"Rematch will be [fire]. Congrats [for] now. [ONE Championship] see you soon #respect."

Klinmee made his intentions clear with his response:

“I think it won’t be fun [if] you [lose by] KO again.”

Catch their full exchange below:

Screengrab from Holzken's Instagram

If Klinmee passes on the fight, then Nieky Holzken may have to look at new challengers. He called out Jake Paul on Instagram in late 2021, after 'The Problem Child' defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch.

Holzken doubled down on Twitter:

“Hey @jakepaul im waiting”

Holzken carries a very impressive record of 94-17 in kickboxing and has held many titles to his name. He has victories over opponents such as Murthel Groenhart, Raymond Daniels, Joseph Valtellini, Cosmo Alexandre, and many others. His next bout in ONE Championship will likely be in late 2022. Regardless of the opponent, fans of the Dutch striker will be looking forward to his fight.

Edited by Aziel Karthak