Watch: Smilla Sundell shows off steel abs taking body shots ahead of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Smilla Sundell is showing the world that getting ready for a world title fight is not easy work. In a recent video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, we see the Swedish Muay Thai contender getting prepped for her championship bout on April 22.

In the clip, Sundell is seen lying between two benches and getting her abs repeatedly punched.

"Smilla Sundell's got abs of STEEL."

In this short clip, we see Sundell absorb more than 20 strikes directly to her abdomen.

This is not the first time we've seen her body get repeatedly struck in training. In another video recently uploaded by ONE to its Twitter handle, she exchanges body strikes with a training partner.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Catch "The Hurricane" take on Jackie Buntan for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on 22 April!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla Sundell goes shot-for-shotCatch "The Hurricane" take on Jackie Buntan for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on 22 April! Smilla Sundell goes shot-for-shot 😤 Catch "The Hurricane" take on Jackie Buntan for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on 22 April!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/DeeNTdaEmb

In yet another clip uploaded to her Instagram, we see her standing in the ring corner and getting pummeled by a trainer partner.

All this is to prepare Sundell for her Muay Thai title fight against Jackie Buntan on April 22. Both Sundell and Buntan are undefeated in ONE Championship and will be battling to become the promotion's first Muay Thai strawweight women's champion.

'The Hurricane' is a Muay Thai phenom. At only 17-years-old, she has over 30 victories in Muay Thai. Furthermore, she has over 20 knockout wins on her record.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla SundellFINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! Smilla Sundell 🇸🇪 FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! 👊 #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/bvD8FiT8vF

Stamp Fairtex proud of Smilla Sundell

If anyone understands the struggles of a young fighter in Muay Thai, it would be Stamp Fairtex. Stamp started extremely young in the discipline and held titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing before she turned 23.

Smilla Sundell is closely following in her footsteps. The Swedish phenom has made a good impression in Muay Thai and will be competing for her first world title on April 22.

Perhaps recognizing their similarities, Stamp Fairtex shared a story on Instagram about Sundell and wrote:

“I [am] so proud of you.”

This was shortly after Sundell's debut knockout victory in ONE. Stamp was likely blown away by her performance, as were the viewers. The young striker dominated all three rounds of the fight before finishing her Diandra Martin in the third round.

Now, 'The Hurricane' Sundell has her chance at ONE Championship gold when she takes on Filipino-American Muay Thai practitioner Jackie Buntan in two-weeks' time.

