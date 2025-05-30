“One of the contenders for the belt” - Dmitrii Kovtun out to steal Rambolek’s place in stacked bantamweight Muay Thai rankings

27-year-old Russian knockout artist 'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun is eyeing a top-five berth in ONE Championship's stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division.
And if he can defeat his next opponent, the Russian stalwart may be able to achieve just that.
Kovtun is set to face talented Thai rising star Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon, currently the no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender, and the Russian wants to take his opponent's spot in the proverbial ladder.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kovtun says he fully expects to be in the running for a world title run in the world's largest martial arts organization, should he win his next fight.
'The Silent Assassin' said:
"Rambolek is the no.4-ranked fighter in our division. If I win, I believe I’ll be one of the contenders for the belt."
The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Dmitrii Kovtun lists his advantages over Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon in highly anticipated showdown at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
'The Silent Assassin' Dmitrii Kovtun can't wait to throw down with Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video next weekend, and he believes he has the upper hand over his foe in all categories.
Kovtun said:
"I believe I have the edge in boxing, and that’s something I’ll be looking to exploit."
