"One of the most dangerous guys on the UFC roster" - Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest on potentially facing Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on a potential Alex Pereira clash and admitted that it would be one of the toughest fights of his career.Pereira recently reclaimed the light heavyweight title after defeating Magomed Ankalaev via first-round knockout in their rematch at UFC 320 earlier this month. In the aftermath, Pereira expressed an interest in moving up to heavyweight.Ahead of Aspinall's heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 this weekend, he shared his thoughts on how a potential fight against Pereira would go. In an interview with UFC on TNT Sports, Aspinall admitted that 'Poatan' would be a real challenge for him and said:&quot;I'm not fussy as to who I fight [next], you know what I mean? If they tell me that I've got to fight him [Pereira], I'm obviously gonna fight him. In my opinion, if I fight Alex Pereira, that's gonna be one of the toughest fights of my career, and I'll be treating it that way.&quot;He continued:&quot;Do you know what I mean? I think he's really, really one of the most dangerous guys on the UFC roster. The guy is an elite striker, absolute elite. His grappling is improving as well. I can't say good enough things about Alex Pereira; he's amazing.&quot;Alex Pereira shares his thoughts on the Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane fightAlex Pereira recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title clash. The Brazilian admitted that while Aspinall was a &quot;complete&quot; fighter, Gane could pose problems for him in the championship rounds.In an interview (via @MMAFighting on X), Pereira broke down the Aspinall-Gane fight and said:&quot;It's a tough fight, you know. Tom Aspinall is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he's fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who's gonna do a lot of moving, and he's gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around might frustrate Tom. First, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, I think it's gonna be a different fight.&quot;