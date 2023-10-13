"One more epic fight, at a great crowd" - Paul Felder describes ideal scenario for potential return fight 

Paul Felder recently revealed that he would be open to returning to the octagon for one final bout.

During his appearance on Believe You Me podcast, The Irish Dragon told host Michael Bisping that he would be interested in fighting again. He made it clear that he isn't interested in competing to chase a title fight but mentioned that he would like to compete in an electric atmosphere:

"If I come back, the goal was to have one more epic fight, at a great crowd whether it's [UFC] 300 or if they come to the East Coast in the spring or summer time or even somewhere cool in Europe, I just want a really cool crowd to go and fight in front of. I don't really care where it's at on the card." [9:00 - 9:18]

Paul Felder added that he has no intention of his return fight taking place at the UFC Apex. He described the scenario that would make it exciting for him to return and mentioned that at his age, he'd like to experience the moment of fighting in front of a large crowd one final time, saying:

"At almost 40 [years-old] coming out of retirement, I'm certainly not gonna do it just to come and fight at the Apex...I would come back just for the glory of the moment, for the crowd. And to be able to drop my gloves in front of some sick crowd with you guys commentating being like, 'Alright, I'm officially joining you guys forever now.'" [9:29 - 9:48]

It will be interesting to see which event the UFC target for Paul Felder's final fight and who the opponent will be.

Check out the full video:

When did Paul Felder last compete?

If and when Paul Felder returns to the octagon for one final fight, it will have been almost three years since he last competed in the octagon.

'The Irish Dragon' last fought at UFC Vegas 14 in 2020, losing a very entertaining split decision against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The fighter-turned-UFC commentator stepped in on less than a week's notice after Islam Makhachev was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Despite the loss, it was an excellent performance, and both fighters were awarded with a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

MMA Orbit tweet regarding potential return at UFC 300.