Stamp Fairtex eyes KO victory against Julie Mezabarba in ONE: NextGen

ONE: NextGen have shaken up their main event card as the match between Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba is now the biggest attraction of the event. Fairtex, the Thai MMA fighter, has already forecast a knockout win in her bout at the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix:

"She is quite strong, quite tough, and a little bit bigger than me so it’s going to be a tough fight for me, said Stamp during their online face-off. "I mastered Muay Thai and I have been practicing it all my life. I will try to knock her out if I can. In my mind I only need a victory. [Julie] wants to knock me out, but she better be careful because she might get knocked out instead."

Stamp came into ONE Championship in July 2018 and immediately created an impact by staying undefeated in her first five professional MMA bouts. Among her fallen opponents during that streak were Bi Nguyen, Puja Tomar and Sunisa Srisan.

She tasted her first career loss at the hands of Alyona Rassohyna just this February through a guillotine choke submission in the third round. Stamp immediately bounced back during their rematch and won in a very tight split decision.

A tough battle ahead in ONE: NextGen

Julie Mezabarba made her debut in ONE Championship in September and turned heads by defeating the tough Mei Yamaguchi via unanimous decision.

The last time Mezabarba lost a match was back in June 2018. Since then, she has won seven matches. The Brazilian fighter sees Stamp as a very aggressive opponent and aims to win via knockout as well:

"My fans can expect a very tough Julie with a lot of blood in her eyes, no playing around. I don’t think the fighting styles make any of us better than the other," said Mezabarba. "I think both of us have our own qualities. To me, it doesn’t matter. A win is a win. I want to win by knockout but a win is a win, whatever way it may come."

The winner of this match will move on to the finals of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix championship. There, they will face the victor of Jenelyn Olsim vs. Ritu Phogat in the same fight card during ONE: NextGen.

Edited by Jack Cunningham