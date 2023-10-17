“One of my favorite places ever” - UFC presenter Megan Olivi shares loved-up hiking snaps with husband Joseph, fans react

Megan Olivi has featured as an on-screen personality in the UFC for several years after first entering the MMA realm more than a decade ago. Olivi has carved a position for herself as a mainstay in the world's premier MMA organization. She plays multiple roles, including that of a host, news presenter, interviewer, and analyst.

The 37-year-old American journalist has also worked as a sideline reporter for the NFL and partaken as a judge at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant. One of the most beloved public personalities in the sport of MMA, Olivi has earned praise from MMA fans yet again courtesy of a recent Instagram post with her husband Joseph Benavidez.

The post on Megan Olivi's official Instagram account comprised her with her husband, 39-year-old former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez, and their pet dog. The popular UFC broadcast team member's post suggested that they'd visited the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which is situated in the Mojave Desert in Nevada, USA.

The popular tourist destination is known for its scenic views, historical buildings, ancient petroglyphs (a carving/inscription on a rock), red sandstone peaks, seasonal waterfalls, hiking trails, and more.

As indicated by the photos in her post, Olivi and retired MMA fighter Joseph Benavidez went hiking during their trip to Red Rock Canyon. She wrote:

"Red, red rock"

A number of Instagram users chimed in with their reactions to Megan Olivi's post. UFC featherweight and bantamweight athlete Cody Stamann alluded to the beauty of the place, as did several others. Besides, many fans highlighted the lovely relationship Olivi and Benavidez share. One fan lauded them for the great photographs and wrote:

"That's one of my favorite places ever. I miss hiking there every weekend! Great photos y'all!"

Check out a few screenshots of the reactions to Olivi's post below:

Screenshots of reactions

When Megan Olivi penned a heartfelt message for husband Joseph Benavidez

Megan Olivi reportedly started dating Joseph Benavidez in 2009. They got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. Benavidez (28-8 MMA) is regarded as one of the pioneers of the men's flyweight division in the UFC. His final MMA bout saw him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Askar Askarov at UFC 259 in March 2021.

In September 2021, Joseph Benavidez announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. Following that, his wife, Megan Olivi, posted a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. The UFC interviewer referenced a few impressive statistics from Benavidez's career. She notably praised her husband for being an incredible person and athlete. An excerpt from Olivi's message read as follows:

"I can’t wait to see what adventures the next years bring, the sky is the limit for you. I love and appreciate you in every facet of your life. I hope you feel the love you deserve as you close this chapter of your life. No more weight cuts so let’s eat!"