ONE Fight Night 13 results: John Lineker’s ‘Hands of Stone’ earn him late TKO over Kim Jae Woong

John Lineker’s knockouts have powered him to some memorable highlight-reel victories over the course of his storied career. But none can compare to the late drama his ‘Hands of Stone’ produced inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, August 4.

The American Top Team representative, as per usual, stuck to his trademark weapons to shut down his South Korean opposite number. However, the Seoul resident came prepared to fight fire with fire.

He found gaps every time the former bantamweight king unloaded on him, entering enemy territory behind his leg kicks and boxing combinations. He soon discovered that Lineker possessed more than just stone-like fists. His chin was just as good.

In response, Kim executed a takedown and took the Brazilian to the canvas. Despite some effective work from the top, via a mix of elbows, hammer fists, and punches, the Parana native hung on.

‘Hands of Stone’ stuck to his customary striking artillery as round two began. Fearing for the worst, ‘The Fighting God’ switched levels only for Lineker to land on top. He did sneak an armbar from guard, but Lineker got out with relative ease.

Lineker’s strikes forced Kim to restrategize every time he advanced forward, looking to shoot or bang at the end of the second stanza, and that was exactly how the third frame soon got underway.

The 33-year-old knockout specialist worked behind his jab to throw Kim off his more calculative approach. And it materialized to perfection as the Extreme Combat fighter dropped his guard to give the top-ranked bantamweight contender a taste of his medicine.

However, his eagerness to pull the trigger only left an opening for Lineker to connect with his ‘Hands of Stone’ and put an end to the war. After eating a left jab, the Brazilian countered with a right to the body and a dizzying overhand left that pushed Kim backward and downwards.

With time running out, Lineker followed with a final assault that forced referee Herb Dean to call a stop just seconds before the final bell of their tie at ONE Fight Night 13.

Official result: John Lineker def. Kim Jae Woong via TKO (referee stoppage) at 4:56 of round three