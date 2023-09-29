ONE Fight Night 14: Danielle Kelly ‘expecting the unexpected’ against tricky Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly knows she must come prepared in every department when she runs it back against Jessa Khan in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, September 29.

The New Jersey native meets the Cambodian-American superstar for the chance to be called the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As such, the stakes couldn’t be any higher for the Silver Fox BJJ exponent as she looks to settle an old score and come out on top with the one thing she has been dreaming of since the start of her promotional tenure.

Speaking to reporters during the ONE Fight Night 14 Virtual Press Conference, Danielle Kelly revealed that she has left no stone unturned in her three-month training camp for Khan.

She said:

“Everywhere, [I’ve been training in all areas], nothing specifically. If I focus on one thing, I’ll have tunnel vision and lose focus on the other things. That’s one of the good things about being a black belt and competing at a high level.”

“I trained for every aspect, anything that she’s good at because I think it’s really important to just expect the unexpected. It’s going to be a really exciting match.”

Watch the press conference here:

Exciting as it may be for Danielle Kelly, she cannot underestimate what Khan brings to the table in her promotional bow.

After all, the 21-year-old talent is one of the most technically gifted grapplers in the sport today and packs a plethora of submission-winning maneuvers that could spell disaster for the first-mentioned.

Moreover, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is coming off a huge gold medal performance at the 2023 IBJJF Worlds, and she wants to remind everyone on the grandest stage of submission grappling just why she’s so highly-rated in the field.

With so much at stake, combat sports fans cannot blink an eye when these two superstars slug it out on the canvas at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire bill will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on September 29.