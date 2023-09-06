ONE Fight Night 14: Smilla Sundell says parents helped her overcome 'nervous' fight camp 

At just 18 years old, Smilla Sundell has still got her whole career ahead of her despite everything she has already accomplished.

Last year at ONE 156, the Swedish competitor made history by defeating Jackie Buntan to become the youngest ever world champion in the promotion. After securing the strawweight Muay Thai world championship, Sundell was set for a rematch with Buntan in her return at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

But with Buntan withdrawing from the fight, the champ will instead defend her belt against a fellow titleholder in ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Going into her second world championship clash under the ONE Championship banner, Sundell has been very open about the challenges she still faces ahead of the fight.

As she continues to gain more experience, pre-fight nerves are a big factor for her that has to overcome in order to ensure that she can deliver inside the circle.

In an interview for Fairtex, where she has made a home for herself, the champion said that she receives a lot of support in this area from her loved ones:

“I get more nervous day by day. A month away I get really nervous but my parents help me a lot,” Sundell said.

What separates Smilla Sundell from the rest of the pack is the ability to shine under the brightest lights when it’s time to perform and she will look to do exactly that at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a clash of Muay Thai world champions.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.