ONE Fight Night 14: Xiong Jing Nan aims to deliver ‘very exciting’ finish against 'Wondergirl'

At ONE Fight Night 14, Xiong Jing Nan will look to challenge herself in a first-of-its-kind ruleset.

On September 29, she will put her skill set in MMA to the side to focus entirely on one of her best attributes – striking.

As the ONE strawweight world champion, the Chinese star has become well known for boxing skills that have helped her to achieve her dream of reigning at the top of her division.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, her opponent will be looking to do the same in stripping away some of her other weapons to compete in a special-rules contest.

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will face the strawweight champion in a boxing contest with four-ounce MMA gloves, a new contest that ONE Championship is looking to implement more in the future.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Xiong Jing Nan spoke about adapting to this ruleset and ensuring that she will excel in these parameters just like she has in MMA:

“For this fight, I’m doing my very best to try and improve myself and make myself a better athlete. On top of that, I’m looking at this new rules, special rules match, to show my fans a new version of me. My goal is to finish this fight in a very exciting way.”

Watch the full interview below:

'Wondergirl' will provide an interesting challenge in this ruleset with her experience competing in Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner.

Because she will have also been focusing on her boxing skills for this training camp, it levels the playing field a bit more between a striker and a well-rounded MMA competitor.

This ruleset has potential to become more of a fixture in ONE Championship, with this first ever use being somewhat of a test run on September 29.

ONE Championship's CEO Chatri Sityodtong has already spoke about the potential of using the same parameters for a fight between the former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker and the veteran striker Liam Harrison.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.