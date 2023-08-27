ONE Fight Night 15: Stephen Loman pictures Jonathan Haggerty putting Fabricio Andrade to sleep

Stephen Loman provided a brief breakdown and prediction for the firefight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade on October 6.

It’s always a historic moment in ONE Championship when a fighter has an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion. At ONE Fight Night 15, Haggerty and Andrade could reach that accomplishment when they battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty vs. Andrade has the potential to be Fight of the Year, as both fighters are riding momentum after becoming world champions.

Firstly, ‘Wonder Boy’ finished John Lineker to become the bantamweight MMA king. Two months later, Haggerty knocked out Nong-O Hama in the first round to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Stephen Loman was asked about the ONE Fight Night 15 co-main event. The No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA fighter had this to say:

“I think these two will trade throughout, and Haggerty, if he gets the chance, will get the KO win.”

Stephen Loman has business to take care of while Fabricio Andrade attempts to claim a second world title in a separate discipline.

On September 29, Loman looks to secure a shot at ‘Wonder Boy’s’ crown by taking out top-ranked John Lineker. The world-class bantamweights are at different points in their career, as Lineker is coming off a world title loss, while ‘The Sniper’ is 3-0 under the ONE banner.

Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker are scheduled to fight at ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the action live and for free.

