ONE Fight Night 21 preview and predictions: Kade Ruotolo vs. Francisco Lo

Kade Ruotolo and Francisco Lo are fired up to thrill the global audience with another high-level submission grappling contest on the grandest stage of martial arts.

At ONE Fight Night 21, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5, from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the pair collide in a 180-pound catchweight contest that can go either way given their grappling prowess.

Ruotolo, the organization's inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, heads into this firefight in fine form.

The 21-year-old has amassed five wins from as many appearances under the ONE banner, and confidence has been a permanent fixture throughout his training camp for the Brazilian debutant.

However, Ruotolo isn't going to assume that he is within touching distance of a triumph because he sees a bit of himself in his rival.

Lo has been making waves in the global submission grappling scene, and his aggressive nature has caught the eyes of the young phenom.

With so much at stake, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship squad offers their insights and predictions into this puzzling war in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mike Murillo: Kade Ruotolo by unanimous decision

Kade Ruotolo should find himself in a battle with Francisco Lo in their 180-pound catchweight grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 21.

Both have similar games, anchored on aggressiveness and willingness to take risks, which makes for an engaging clash.

But while he will be tested by the Brazilian standout, I expect Ruotolo to come out on top with a unanimous decision victory.

Throughout his run so far in ONE, the reigning lightweight submission grappling kingpin has proven time and again that when the going gets tough, the more he rises to the occasion.

We saw that in his back-to-back title clashes with Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker, who made Ruotolo work hard for the victories and the American grappling ace responded accordingly.

The same can be said against Lo. He will find himself in tough spots here and there but should find ways to counter them on his way to a convincing decision win.

Ted Razon: Kade Ruotolo via submission

After reaching the final bell in his last three wins, we know Kade Ruotolo is itching for a highlight-rel finish this time around.

I believe he'll get it against the offensive-minded Francisco Lo, who will likely attack as much as the lightweight submission grappling king.

I expect Ruotolo to once again start fast and initiate with an ankle pick and possibly create a scramble to take Lo's back.

The Brazilian, though, has proven to be quite dangerous on his back, and will likely counter with possible triangle chokes and armbar attempts. Still, Ruotolo is too slick and will somehow be able to pass and perhaps threaten with heel hooks.

This match will no doubt be at a frantic pace, which is still where Ruotolo thrives. Lo is a game challenger, and would likely hold his own early, but I doubt he can survive all the way through. Ruotolo will somehow find 'Chico's' neck perhaps around the eight-minute mark and finish this off with a blood choke.

James De Rozario: Kade Ruotolo via unanimous decision

The athlete who manages to find the first entry point will go on to win this contest. Kade Ruotolo may be the bigger star heading into this catchweight war, but Francisco Lo has the credentials, ability, and most importantly, the pace to go the distance alongside the California native.

Still, I doubt he'll have enough magic in his moves to outdo Ruotolo's output on the mats. The 21-year-old divisional king will sense any attack coming his way potentially even two to three steps ahead.

Ruotolo should land on top after a couple of minutes, and he'll try to bait the Brazilian into defending a particular limb before he goes for a completely different target.

However, Lo's size and aggressive nature will take the wind out of his sail. The debuting ground game specialist will threaten with a couple of submissions from his back. Only momentarily, though.

As the match enters the dying minutes, it'll all come down to who has the better mix of offense and defense. Unfortunately for the Checkmat star, that truly is one of Ruotolo's strongest suits.

Vince Richards: Kade Ruotolo via submission

Make no mistake about it, Kade Ruotolo will do whatever he can to ensure he's getting that submission win over Francisco Lo.

Ruotolo is a master at pushing the pace, but Lo isn't that far behind when it comes to dictating the flow of the match. This is, after all, a match between two grapplers with expertise in the new ways of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

I expect Lo to try his hardest and use his speed to try and avoid getting trapped by Ruotolo's webs, but the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is far too explosive for the Brazilian to subdue.

Ruotolo will have to work for his submission, but his natural strength and athleticism will push him in this fight. It might take around five minutes of hand fighting and passing, but I see Ruotolo locking in a well-crafted limb lock to force Lo into submission.

