ONE Fight Night 21: Valmir Da Silva says distance management crucial in "interesting fight" vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka

ONE welterweight MMA star Valmir Da Silva will face surging Japanese hulk Hiroyuki Tetsuka in what could be a pivotal match in their division at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

The Brazilian Da Silva will be eager to get back on the win column, while 'The Japanese Beast' is perhaps just one win away from realizing his first world title shot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Junior', as Valmir Da Silva's fans call him, gave an honest assessment of his upcoming bout:

"It's going to be an interesting fight. I believe that whoever can control the distance better will have their arms raised, and I believe it will be me."

Tetsuka is on a four-fight winning streak, with all victories coming by way of stoppage. This streak is quite impressive and might pose a serious threat to Da Silva, as 'The Japanese Beast' is dangerous on all fronts.

Distance, indeed, is key here. Valmir Da Silva has to be at a comfortable space where he can land his fight-ending strikes and then move out of the way in order not to get countered or taken down.

Valmir Da Silva doesn't see fight with Hiroyuki Tetsuka getting past second round

Now that he understands what needs to be done in order to defeat Tetsuka, Da Silva has a firm idea on how the fight might turn out. He also provided a key weapon he'll use on fight night.

He told ONE:

"I'll try to defend his takedowns so the fight can progress with striking. I believe this fight won't go past the second. I'm going to try to explore knee strikes a lot too."

Knee strikes can be highly effective against fighters who are trying to close the distance to grapple. Time a knee strike either to the head or body, and you can land a possiible fight-ending blow.

ONE Fight Night 21 airs live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.