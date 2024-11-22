ONE Fight Night 27: Flashy strikers Luke Lessei and Cody Jerome set to throw down in featherweight Muay Thai tiff

Highlights will be abundant once electrifying strikers Luke Lessei and Cody Jerome share the ring at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs Abdullaev on Prime Video.

This exciting featherweight Muay Thai contest has been added to the promotion's first Amazon Prime Video event of 2025, happening on Jan. 10 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Let them COOK 👨‍🍳🔥 Fan favorite Luke "The Chef" Lessei collides with Road to ONE tournament winner Cody Jerome in a featherweight Muay Thai firefight on January 10 at ONE Fight Night 27 on @primevideo! Can the American star spoil the Canadian phenom's debut? “

Lessei has developed a reputation as a must-see fighter in the home of martial arts.

Win or lose, 'The Chef' aims to please with his extremely flashy striking style and never-say-die attitude. The Dubuque, Iowa native split his first two appearances under the ONE banner with incredible performances against Smokin' Jo Nattawut and Eddie Abasolo.

The American striker certainly wants to bounce back after a TKO loss to Bampara Kouyate last July.

Jerome, though, won't make things easy for him. The Canadian striker holds a 10-1 record and earned himself a $100,000 contract after winning the Muay Thai World Cup Road to ONE tournament last year.

The WBC Muay Thai world champion certainly wants to make a good first impression and disrupt the 155-pound Muay Thai ranks in his promotional debut.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 27

ONE Championship will start the year with a bang with two world title bouts at ONE Fight Night 27.

The main event will feature featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai's world title defense against the undefeated Akbar Abdullaev.

Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna will also throw down for the interim atomweight MMA world championship.

Aaron Canarte vs Timofey Nastyukhin (featherweight MMA)

Tatsumitsu Wada vs Sanzhar Zakirov (strawweight MMA)

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs John Lineker (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 27 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing card.

