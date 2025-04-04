ONE Fight Night 30: Alexis Nicolas explains why trilogy with Regian Eersel "should be legendary"

Alexis Nicolas expects his trilogy fight with Regian Eersel to be nothing short of legendary. After splitting their first two meetings and trading the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship back and forth, the French striker will go toe-to-toe with Eersel to secure his spot atop the stacked lightweight kickboxing division.

Eersel came out on top in their last meeting and was supposed to be the defending champion when he meets 'Barboza' in the ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event on Friday, April 4. Unfortunately, 'The Immortal' failed his hydration, forcing him to vacate his gold.

With fight night right around the corner, Nicolas talked up his threequel with 'The Immortal,' suggesting that their final clash inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok is a can't-miss affair.

“Eersel’s a very good fighter," Alexis Nicolas told ONE Championship. "Everybody says and knows that Eersel’s a legend. I’m starting to become a legend, too. So, now, this fight should be legendary.”

The stakes couldn't be higher for Alexis Nicolas' third scrap with Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 30

In their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 21, Alexis Nicolas shocked the world in his promotional debut, defeating Regian Eersel and effectively ending the Surinamese sensation's nearly-2,500 day unbeaten streak.

However, Eersel would have his revenge six months later, defeating the Frenchman in a heavy-hitting rematch via unanimous decision, taking back his title, and once again establishing himself as a two-sport ONE world champion.

Who comes out on top in one of the most anticipated trilogy bouts in ONE history?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

