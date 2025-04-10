ONE Fight Night 30: Roman Kryklia says Lyndon Knowles aggression made it ‘much easier’ for him to go for the spectacular

Roman Kryklia prefers it when his opponents are overly aggressive.

He got exactly what he wanted out of his latest ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title challenger, Lyndon Knowles, at ONE Fight Night 30.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Kryklia added another highlight-reel knockout to his resume, flatlining Knowles just past the two-minute mark with an absolutely brutal straight right hand.

It was by far one of the most brutal KOs in recent memory, earning Kryklia a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Looking back on his big finish at the ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight press conference, Kryklia revealed that Knowles' aggressive approach is what ultimately led to his demise inside the ring.

"If my opponents come to me aggressively, it's much easier for me to get the knockout, to find some weak places to target," Kryklia said.

With the win, the Ukrainian powerhouse moved to a perfect 7-0 under the ONE Championship banner and maintained his 100% finish rate.

Roman Kryklia is ready to get right back to work after smashing Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30

Taking zero damage and finishing Knowles in just over two minutes, Roman Kryklia is ready to get right back into the ring to defend either one of his two ONE world championships.

"I'm ready to be back in the ring in one week. I'm fresh," Kryklia added. "I have no injury, and I'm ready. I know I'm in good shape, so I'm waiting for the invitation for light heavyweight or heavyweight, in kickboxing and Muay Thai."

With every Roman Kryklia fight delivering guaranteed fireworks, one would imagine the promotion will be more than happy to get the two-sport king back into the spotlight as soon as possible.

The only question is, who's got the guts to step up and challenge the unbeaten bruiser?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

