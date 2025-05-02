ONE Fight Night 31: Nong-O details tactical adjustments to exact revenge vs Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama has taken the appropriate steps to upgrade his game ahead of a sequel scrap with Thai star Kongthornaee Sor Sommai.

In February, the eight-time ONE world champion came up short against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28, surrendering a closely contested split decision. Unhappy with his performance and the subsequent result, Nong-O went back to the drawing board.

Now, Nong-O will get a chance at redemption when he runs it back with Kongthoranee this Friday night, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Detailing what he's worked on over the last few months, Nong-O told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post:

"I worked on my speed, and since Kongthoranee is also a southpaw, I have trained with a trainer who is also a southpaw so that I know how to counterattack."

But speed isn't the only thing that Nong-O has worked to improve throughout his latest training camp.

Nong-O has also focused on building more powerful punches going into ONE Fight Night 31

Unhappy with his punching power the last time around, the Thai legend also put a lot of time and effort into increasing his strength, giving himself the best possible chance at ending things early inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

"Well, I have gotten ready," Nong-O said. "I think I've done better in terms of my weight and in terms of my power. It should be better this time. Yes."

With a convincing win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O will not only snap a two-fight losing skid, but he'll also establish himself as a legitimate contender for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Who gets their hand raised and takes one step closer to a shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

