ONE Fight Night 32: Elmehdi El Jamari believes his calculated timing will be key against lanky Aliff Sor Dechapan

Moroccan Muay Thai star Elmehdi El Jamari believes he's discovered the necessary technical adjustment to overcome Aliff Sor Dechapan's physical advantages when they lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32 this Friday, June 6.

Their scheduled three-round strawweight Muay Thai tiff goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ostora Fighters World martial artist seeks to make it back-to-back wins on the global stage of the promotion after stunning the world with a spectacular first-round knockout of Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April.

But Aliff's ability to produce highlight-reel moments has gotten attention from El Jamari. That said, he thinks his subtle modifications to his approach, particularly in overcoming Aliff's length and reach advantages, will give him the edge.

"When I face a taller opponent, I may make slight changes to my game plan, especially to my timing, but I wouldn't say that I make major changes," Elmehdi El Jamari told the promotion in a pre-fight interview.

Elmehdi El Jamari eager to make Aliff pay for knocking out his elder brother

Apart from being confident in his tactical switches, 'The Sniper' hopes to gain some form of redemption for his 35-year-old elder brother Zakaria El Jamari, who was put to sleep by Aliff during their ONE Fight Night 24 scrap in August last year.

“I cannot wait for the fight. I cannot wait to enter the ring. It will be vengeance that rises to the level of our expectations," he added in the same interview with the organization.

Regardless of whoever emerges with a decisive win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Elmehdi El Jamari's knack for producing mayhem and Aliff's knockout-oriented approach should deliver fireworks when they tango at ONE Fight Night 32.

Fight fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to this compelling battle for free this Friday, June 6.

