ONE Fight Night 34 preview and predictions: Shamil Gasanov vs. Garry Tonon II

Revenge or repeat will be the theme of the pivotal featherweight MMA clash between familiar foes Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.This Friday, August 1, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Gasanov will look to even the score against his tormentor, while Tonon is raring to reassert his dominance over the Dagestani and cement his place as the top contender at 155 pounds.Gasanov hasn't exactly forgiven himself for dropping the ball against Tonon in their first meeting back in 2023. 'The Cobra' let his guard down for a split-second, allowing 'The Lion Killer' to lock up a kneebar for the submission victory.After seeing his undefeated record snapped, Gasanov went back to the lab and bounced back with three straight victories and is now ranked third in the stacked featherweight MMA division.Garry Tonon, on the other hand, is also on a three-fight winning streak. However, the American BJJ savant opted to sit on the sidelines for a year to deal with some nagging injuries. Now fully healed, the former featherweight MMA world title challenger is on a mission for another shot at 26 pounds of gold. Gasanov stands in his way, and Tonon would love nothing more than to submit him a second time.Prediction: Garry Tonon submits Shamil Gasanov via rear-naked choke in round 2Lightning will likely strike twice in the Garry Tonon versus Shamil Gasanov sequel. For one, this bout between a Dagestani pressure wrestler and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist will end up on the ground one way or the other.Gasanov should showcase his evolving stand-up game in the opening round and even tag Tonon a couple of times. However, the Russian grappler will eventually shoot for that double leg as soon as the opportunity arises. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTonon will go to work off his back once the fight hits the mats. 'The Cobra' should remain active by constantly pressuring the American with heavy ground and pound to get the upper hand.By round two, Tonon should adjust and be able to turn the tide with a sweep. Expect the multiple-time BJJ champion to begin threatening Gasanov with leg locks as he did in the first match.The Russian's grappling defense will be tested, but he'll be susceptible to a back take after committing to his leg-lock defense.Garry Tonon will masterfully perform a crab roll or the dragon's kiss to secure the back and beat Gasanov a second time via a rear-naked choke.North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 34 for free live in US Primetime.