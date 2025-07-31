Shamil Gasanov says winning or losing doesn’t matter: “I have never run away from tough opponents”

Russian grappling machine Shamil Gasanov has always been more focused on the journey rather than the destination.Despite owning an impressive 17-1 mixed martial arts record, 'The Cobra' admittedly isn't hung up on winning and losing.As far as Gasanov is concerned, he simply gives it all each time he steps in the ONE Championship Circle. With this mentality, the 32-year-old gains solace that he brings his best each time, and is satisfied regardless of the results.Then again, more often than not, Shamil Gasanov sees himself getting his arms raised because he always lays it out on the line.&quot;I do not think about my record. I just get ready for my fights, I go all in. I have never run away from tough opponents,&quot; he told ONE Championship.Shamil Gasanov's tenacity and relentless aggression have indeed been a problem for his foes in the stacked 155-pound division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis coming Friday, the Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate will look to avenge the lone blemish of his career against American BJJ ace Garry &quot;The Lion Killer&quot; Tonon.This high-stakes rematch will unfold at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video on August 1 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this epic showdown free, live as it happens in US Primetime.Shamil Gasanov says losing to Garry Tonon was the motivation he neededShamil Gasanov believes you learn more from failure than success. The Dagestani punisher pretty much manhandled everybody who stepped in the ring with him up until he met Garry Tonon back in 2023.All it took was a split-second mistake from Gasanov to get caught in a nasty kneebar attempt from the notorious limb-hunter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStill, the No. 3-ranked featherweight MMA contender took that setback in stride and used it as fuel for growth. 'The Cobra' said in the same ONE interview:&quot;That defeat to Garry Tonon didn’t affect my confidence much. I have competed a lot in amateur sports. I have had many victories and losses. And after each outcome, I returned to the gym and continued to train.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Gasanov vs. Tonon II.