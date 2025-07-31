  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shamil Gasanov on his meager beginnings in small Dagestan village: “We had no world champions”

Shamil Gasanov on his meager beginnings in small Dagestan village: “We had no world champions”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:56 GMT
Shamil Gasanov | Image by ONE Championship
Shamil Gasanov | Image by ONE Championship

Third-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov wants to continue upholding Dagestan's reign of dominance atop the mixed martial arts realm.

Ad

'The Cobra' may very well move one step closer to that coveted world title shot if he avenges his earlier loss to rival Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

The legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov certainly opened the floodgates for Dagestani-bred athletes to conquer the MMA scene.

Growing up in his small village in Russia, Gasanov also once dreamt of joining the ranks of his countrymen who achieved great things in combat sports.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative recalled in a ONE Championship interview:

"We had no athletes in the village who had reached high levels of achievement. We had no world champions, but in other neighboring villages of Dagestan, they had. And I had this idea in my head that we also need a champion. Are we worse than they are?"
Ad

Needless to say, Shamil Gasanov's tireless work ethic paid off, and he's now one of the most successful stars from the talent-laden region.

Ad

This Friday, August 1, fans will once again witness Gasanov's elite grappling pedigree against one of the biggest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Garry Tonon.

ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Shamil Gasanov embraces challenge to get even with tormentor Garry Tonon

Shamil Gasanov found himself on the losing end for the first time in his career back in 2023 after getting submitted by Garry Tonon.

Ad
Ad

Instead of getting disheartened, 'The Cobra' used that lesson as a driving force to elevate his skills to new heights. Gasanov, who's gone on a 4-0 rampage since that loss, is now ready for his shot at redemption.

"I do not think about my record. I just get ready for my fights, I go all in. I have never run away from tough opponents," he told ONE Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Gasanov vs. Tonon II.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications