ONE Fight Night 35: Jordan Estupinan steps in for Tagir Khalilov in flyweight kickboxing clash vs Hyu 

Colombian hotshot Jordan Estupinan has valiantly stepped in on short notice at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.With Tagir Khalilov bowing out due to injury, the 22-year-old has agreed to take his place against Japanese striker Hyu in a three-round flyweight kickboxing slugfest.This fiery battle between two undefeated strikers will aptly take place in 'The Mecca of Muay Thai', Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEstupinan enters this match with a perfect 9-0 slate.The twin brother of ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan exhibited the same flair and athleticism of his kin en route to back-to-back wins in the world's largest martial arts organization.Jordan Estupinan introduced himself by snapping Freddie Haggerty's three-fight winning streak at ONE 170 last January. He followed that up with another dominant showing against Ali Saldoev last May.However, Hyu presents a stiff challenge for the Team CSK and JCFernandez affiliate.The 22-year-old Japanese slugger remains unblemished in 11 career fights, including a 3-0 start in the home of martial arts.Hyu has bared his fangs in his last two contests, notching savage finishes over Leandro Miranda and, most recently, Zakaria El Jamari at ONE 172 last March.ONE Fight Night 35 full fight cardJackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger (women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship)Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn (featherweight Muay Thai)Akbar Abdullaev vs. Ibragim Dauev (featherweight MMA)Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (bantamweight Muay Thai)Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo (lightweight MMA)Johan Ghazali vs. Zakaria El Jamari (flyweight Muay Thai)Macarena Aragon vs. Natalie Salcedo (atomweight MMA)Hyu vs. Jordan Estupinan (flyweight kickboxing)Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 35 free as it happens live in U.S. Primetime.