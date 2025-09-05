ONE Fight Night 35 preview and predictions: Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, we’ll welcome a new two-sport queen to the home of martial arts or witness the birth of Austria’s first ONE world champion.On September 5, live in U.S. Primetime, a new ruler of the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne will emerge once the dust settles between two of the fiercest female strikers in the world, Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBuntan is on the precipice of history, as she's a victory away from joining the promotion's esteemed group of two-sport world champions.The Filipina-American sensation has emerged as the promotion's premiere female striker after going 7-1 against elite competition.Buntan notched the biggest win of her career last year, outclassing the iconic Anissa Meksen to capture the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title.Now, the 28-year-old can add a second belt to her collection and cement her status in the annals of history.However, it won't be an easy feat since she must get past Austria's most dangerous export, who's riding the momentum of three straight victories.Hemetsberger catapulted herself to world title contention with a blistering run in the ONE Friday Fights series.The six-figure contract winner brings forth a complete striking arsenal, honed alongside reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at Phuket Fight Club.ONE Fight Night 35 will emanate from the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.Prediction: Jackie Buntan becomes a two-sport world champion via unanimous decisionHemetsberger should come out aggressively, looking to establish her jab and use her reach advantage.Her high-volume pressure style will initially trouble Buntan, who typically needs time to read opponents.Expect Hemetsberger to win these rounds with activity and forward pressure.In the middle rounds, Buntan's experience and adaptability should become more apparent. She'll begin timing Hemetsberger's aggressive entries and start countering with her power shots. The Boxing Works superstar should find a home for her trademark right hook to score big on the judges' cards.Buntan's proven ability to stay calm under pressure will show as she begins finding her rhythm and closing the distance more effectively.The Filipina-American’s fight IQ should allow her to read the Austrian’s rhythm. But ultimately, the deciding factor will be conditioning and championship experience. Buntan's championship mettle against Meksen suggests she can dig deep when needed.However, Hemetsberger's youth and confidence could keep her dangerous throughout, and she’ll need to land a big shot to turn things around. But Buntan’s defense is technically sound as her offense, and expect her to weather that storm and emerge victorious to become a two-sport queen.