“One fight at a time” - Liam Harrison taking measured approach as final chapters of career continues in Denver

Liam Harrison isn't getting ahead of himself. After dipping his toe into retirement following a devastating loss against Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, 'The Hitman' will return to the Circle on Friday, August 1, when the promotion heads back to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—for ONE 173.

There, Harrison will go toe-to-toe with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, the Brit revealed he has two fights left on his ONE Championship contract, and while he'd love to do both, he's taking it slow.

"I’ve got two fights left on my ONE contract. I’d like to do them both, but I’m not putting any pressure on myself. I’m going to take it one fight at a time, see where we’re at."

Harrison's loss against Seksan was his first fight after suffering a devastating knee injury against Nong-O Hama that forced him to sit on the shelf for more than two years.

Liam Harrison underwent knee surgery in early 2023, followed by a daunting recovery process

Understandably, Liam Harrison felt like the injury had cut his career shorter than he had hoped. However, the three-time Muay Thai world champion is feeling good and believes he could potentially fight for a couple more years. Nevertheless, the Brit is not putting any pressure on himself and plans to go with the flow.

"I [Liam Harrison] feel good at the minute. I know if I wanted to, I could fight for another couple of years, but I'm not putting pressure on myself. I'm just going to see where we're at after this fight."

Harrison is one of Muay Thai's most beloved strikers, particularly in England, where he's become one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

With 90 career wins and championship belts aplenty, 'The Hitman' has nothing left to prove.

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1, in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

