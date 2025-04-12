ONE Friday Fights 104 full results and recap: Chartpayak moves to 7-0 in ONE after second-round destruction of Kompet in redo

Chartpayak Saksatoon closed out ONE Friday Fights 104 with one of his finest finishes in front of a raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium on April 11. He bettered his performance against Kompet Fairtex from their first fight, which he won via majority decision, at the 51-second mark of the second stanza in their strawweight Muay Thai rematch.

Ad

Fireworks were expected in this sequel, and that was what both men brought in abundance, as they fiercely swapped leg kicks in the opening exchanges, but the Kiatpetch representative quickly asserted his dominance behind accurate strikes.

Ad

Trending

His left connected cleanly and drew an instant reaction from the Fairtex Training Center representative. Not only did he send a message with his hands, but his kicks and elbows ripped through Kiatpetch's guard with unforgiving power inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chartpayak bombarded forward with similar zeal in round two, and it didn't take him long to wrap things up from there — 51 seconds, to be precise.

He brought the fight to his dance partner behind the same fist, and a final left sent the two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion down. Kompet tried to recover, but the referee waved off the tie to award Chartpayak his seventh straight win in ONE Friday Fights. With the win, the 26-year-old's overall record improved to 68-15.

Ad

Earlier on at ONE Friday Fights 104, Austria's Stella Hemetsberger claimed her third successive win and earned a US$100,000 contract to compete on the main roster of the promotion with a stellar knockout of Polish-Swedish fighter Vanessa Romanowski.

Ad

The ONE Friday Fights 104 replay is available on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com.

ONE Friday Fights 104 full results:

Chartpayak Saksatoon defeats Kompet Fairtex via KO at 0:51 of R2 (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Satangthong Chor Hapayak defeats Sanpet Sor Salacheep via split decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)

Decho Por Borirak defeats Isannuea Tor Tanjaroen via split decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)

Ad

Kritpet PK Saenchai defeats Petlampun Muadablampang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 126 lbs)

Pet Suanluangrodyok defeats Khunsuk Mor Krungthepthonburi via TKO at 2:24 of R2 (Muay Thai – 114 lbs)

Petninmungkorn NamkangIceland defeats Kochasit Tasaeyasat via KO at 0:34 of R3 (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai defeats Sonrak Fairtex via split decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Stella Hemetsberger defeats Vanessa Romanowski via KO at 1:44 of R1 (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Angel Bauza defeats Zohir Remidi via TKO at 2:42 of R1 (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Ad

Hiroki Naruo defeats Alber Da Silva via TKO at 1:54 of R1 (Kickboxing – 139 lbs)

Ramazan Suleymanov defeats Konstantin Marareskul via split decision (MMA – Featherweight)

Tsukasa Mizoguchi defeats Ezekiel Isidro via KO at 4:59 of R1 (MMA – Flyweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.