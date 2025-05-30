ONE Friday Fights 110 full results and recap: Worapon outguns Ilyas Musaev in action-packed Muay Thai scrap

Thai dynamo Worapon Lukjaoporongtom earned a second straight win inside the Lumpinee Stadium in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 110.

The Sor Dechapan representative was up against a fierce Ilyas Musaev throughout this three-round 142-pound Muay Thai battle, but he did enough to ensure results favored him.

He started off the first round sending stinging kicks aimed low at the Team Mehdi Zatout warrior. While that initially worked, Musaev found an exit door to connect with crisp punches.

Still, the Thai fan-favorite kept his foot firmly planted on the gas pedal. He swarmed in with effective elbows and knees to drain Musaev's tank on his way to a crushing unanimous decision win.

Worapon's 66th career win was also his fourth triumph in his ONE Friday Fights campaign.

In the featured fight of the night at ONE Friday Fights 110, Soner Sen beat Komawut FA Group via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth 142-pound Muay Thai belter.

'Golden Boy's powerful striking was on full display across the nine-minute duel, impressing all three judges at ringside on his way to a sixth promotional triumph.

The promotion's latest outing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai opened up with a pair of MMA battles that were wrapped up inside the distance.

Ivan Gnizditskiy unleashed a monstrous ground and pound sequence to finish Khurshidbek Bozarboev in the opening canto of their middleweight fixture for the sixth win of his career to maintain his 100 percent finishing rate.

Meanwhile, Irishman 'Dangerous' Sheagh Dobbin overcame Diogo Calado by TKO in the opening stanza of their lightweight tilt.

Check out the complete results from ONE Friday Fights 110 below.

ONE Friday Fights 110 full results

Worapon Lukjaoporongtom defeats Ilyas Musaev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 142 lbs)

Samingdam NF Looksuan defeats Amir Naseri via KO (left hook) at 2:17 of round three (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Lamsing Sor Dechapan defeats Pansak Wor Wantawee via KO (right hand) at 1:10 of round three (Muay Thai - 128-pounds)

Tun Min Aung defeats Chatpet Lampang Sports School via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 2:49 of round two (Muay Thai - 160-pounds)

Mohamed Taoufyq defeats Superchub Bang Saen Fight Club via KO (knees to the body) at 2:25 of round three (Muay Thai – 136-pounds)

Toyota Eaglemuaythai defeats YodUdon BS Muaythai via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:56 of round three (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Soner Sen defeats Komawut FA Group via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 142-pounds)

Arya Akbari defeats Fernando Amaya via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 163-pounds)

Muga Seto defeats Super Yay Chan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 138-pounds)

Ryuki Kawano defeats Hu Ye via unanimous decision (kickboxing - strawweight)

Ivan Gnizditskiy defeats Khurshidbek Bozarboev via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:54 of round one (MMA - middleweight)

Sheagh Dobbin defeats Diogo Calado via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:06 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

Fight fans who missed any of the action can watch the entire ONE Friday Fights 110 card via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

