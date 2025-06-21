ONE Friday Fights 113 results and recap: Yodlekpet shatters Donking's perfect run with sublime first-round KO

Yodlekpet 'The Destroyer' Or Atchariya reminded the world why he couldn't be bestowed with a more fitting fight moniker in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 113 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Sor Sommai warrior needed only one round to see off fellow countryman Donking Yotharakmuaythai in their flyweight Muay Thai joust on Friday, June 20.

It wasn't all one-way traffic for the four-time Muay Thai world champion, though. Before he shifted into gear, the 30-year-old striker was forced to deal with some combinations from the man who's yet to taste defeat under the ONE spotlight.

Donking came out hunting for a fifth triumph in succession, and his stiff jabs looked set to pull him closer to a victory early on. He continued landing with the same weapon as the match passed the one-minute mark, but soon 'The Destroyer' took charge inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

He made his way into the vault, dodging and assessing, before charging in with a one-two that landed on the money. Donking immediately fell to the canvas and failed to gain consciousness, handing Yodlekpet the knockout win at the 2:21 mark of the opening round.

Yodlekpet's win was his fifth highlight-reel win in the organization. He's put away Puengluang Baanramba (ONE Friday Fights 85), Denis Puric (ONE Friday Fights 17), Saman Ashouri (ONE Friday Fights 9), and Silviu Vitez (ONE Friday Fights 2) inside the distance.

'The Destroyer's overall resume now stands at an impressive 91-38, and he got back on track after a run of two successive losses.

In the co-main event, Decho Por Borirak overcame tough-as-nails warrior Isannuea Tor Tanjaroen via unanimous decision in their 130-pound Muay Thai joust. Before that, Numsurin Chor Ketwina moved his promotional slate to 5-0 with a devastating body shot knockout of Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit in their 117-pound Muay Thai tussle.

Check out the complete results of the card below.

ONE Friday Fights 113 complete results:

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya defeats Donking Yotharakmuaythai via knockout (punches) at 2:21 of round one (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Decho Por Borirak defeats Isannuea Tor Tanjaroen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130-pound)

Numsurin Chor Ketwina defeats Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit via knockout (body shot) at 2:10 of round two (Muay Thai – 117-pound)

Sunday Boomdeksean defeats Dionatha Santos Tobias via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 118-pound)

Petwiset Petkiatpet defeats Rungpet Petcharoen via knockout (punch) at 0:18 of round two (Muay Thai – 130-pound)

Asadula Imangazaliev defeats Denphuthai Superlek Muay Thai via knockout (punches) at 0:52 of round two (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Francisca Vera defeats Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Maciej Karpinski defeats Donny Smith via TKO (four knockdowns in a bout) at 1:05 of round two (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Ayoub El Khadraoui defeats Kaisei Sato via TKO (knee and left hook) at 0:30 of round two (Muay Thai – 157-pound)

Jayson Miralpez defeats Yeerzati Gemingnuer via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:23 of round one (MMA – Strawweight)

Sardor Karimboev defeats Roman Popov via submission (triangle armbar) at 1:38 of round one (MMA – Flyweight)

ONE Friday Fights 113 will be available via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

