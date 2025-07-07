ONE Friday Fights 115 full results and recap: Suriyanlek's crisp right-hand ends Rambong's seven-fight win streak  

Suriyanlek Por Yenying's punching power and accuracy were definitive in his ONE Friday Fights 115 main event showdown against in-form Rambong Sor Therapat.

The Sangtiennoi warrior was on the front foot throughout their 132-pound Muay Thai war inside the Lumpinee Stadium on July 4, relying on his combination and forward pressure to prevent Rambong any room for comfort.

Suriyanlek threw big uppercuts, straights, and overhands, but the LookSuan Muay Thai Camp athlete, who was on a seven-fight win streak, did well to conquer what came his way. Not for long, though.

The five-foot-two livewire came out of his corner for round two, with a new game plan tailored around his knockout power and precision. The deeper the fight went, the more points he gained over his waning foe.

It allowed him to read his movements. Just as Rambong decided to counter with a left kick, Suriyanlek delivered a solid right hand that connected to the jaw.

The ONE Friday Fights star followed up with another piston-like right while Rambong slowly began shutting down to add a seal to his triumph. Upon landing on the canvas, the referee knew the Thai was in no shape to continue, thus waving off the fight at 2:39 of round two.

With the victory, Suriyanlek improved his overall resume to 83-29 and bounced back to the winner's column after he went down to a unanimous decision defeat to Ryusei at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in March this year.

Check out the complete results from ONE Friday Fights 115 inside the Mecca of Muay Thai below.

ONE Friday Fights 115 full results:

Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Rambong Sor Therapat via KO at 2:39 of round two (Muay Thai – 132 lbs)

Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn defeats Alexey Balyko via KO at 0:53 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang defeats Petsangwan Sor Samarngarment via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 122 lbs)

Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew defeats Khunsuk Mor Krungthepthonburi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Anon Taladkondernmuangpon defeats Samsiblan Sor Sasiwat via KO at 2:21 of round two (Muay Thai – 118 lbs)

Ahavat Gordon defeats Seksan Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai defeats Moa Carlsson via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 112 lbs)

Ubaid Hussain defeats Petnakian Sor Nakian via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)

Gabriele Moram defeats Lou-Elise Manuel via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 118 lbs)

Shoya Ishiguro defeats Denny Sisti via submission at 6:20 of round one (submission grappling – bantamweight)

ONE Friday Fights 115 will be available to watch via replay on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

