ONE Friday Fights 117 results and recap: Yod-IQ shines in three-round banger alongside Alessio Malatesta

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri passed yet another tough assignment on ONE Friday Fights for his eighth win in succession inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 25.The Thai warrior squared off against Italian firecracker Alessio Malatesta in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup, which headlined ONE Friday Fights 117.Their three-round war featured plenty of action from both parties. Yod-IQ came out of the gates looking to establish his heavy-pressure style. While he succeeded in pushing the Team Malatesta man into reverse gear, the Italian's courage was second to none.The 23-year-old absorbed each of Yod-IQ's demonizing combinations, and used it to load up counters at full speed that stunned the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym product.Despite the occasional success he had, it was more or less another brilliant nine minutes from the in-form &quot;Art of Eight Limbs&quot; specialist.Yod-IQ's timing allowed him to sneak in counters. If that didn't work, he mixed it up with kicks, elbows, and teeps down the middle to leave a lasting impression as the match came to an end.After a back-and-forth three-round scrap, the Thai slugger left the Mecca of Muay Thai with his hand raised. The win improved his overall record to 125-36.Check out the full results from the latest edition of ONE Friday Fights below.ONE Friday Fights 117 results:Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri defeats Alessio Malatesta via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)Elbrus Osmanov defeats Kampeetewada Sitthikul via KO at 2:10 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaemmot Sor Salacheep defeats Rittidet Sor Sommai via KO at 0:21 of round three (Muay Thai – flyweight)Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai defeats Superjeng Tded99 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 143 lbs)Teeyai PK Saenchai defeats Yodsila Chor Haapayak via KO at 0:19 of round three (Muay Thai – 119 lbs)Tangtang Suansunandhagym defeats Pinpet Mor RajabhatKorat via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)Tyson Harrison defeats Kendu Irving via TKO at 2:12 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)Martin Parra defeats Antonio Piana via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)Uzair Ismoiljonov defeats Takahashi Kiyoto via TKO at 1:24 of round one (kickboxing – bantamweight)Ryota Nakano defeats Arthur Klopp via split decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)Alexandre Khan defeats Fujun Cao via submission at 1:17 of round two (MMA – featherweight) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe full ONE Friday Fights 117 card is available to watch via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.