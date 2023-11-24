ONE Friday Fights 42 results: Julio Lobo’s firepower earns him statement KO over Kaonar 

Julio Lobo promised fireworks when he returned to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for his headliner duel versus Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin this past Friday.

And the Brazilian proved every bit of his words true as he finished the hometown hero early in round three of their main event showdown at ONE Friday Fights 42 on November 24.

Although Julio Lobo closed the show with his 32nd career highlight-reel finish, things didn’t quite go as planned for the Phuket Fight Club star in the opening stanza.

Kaonar whipped out his kicks and mixed them with punches and teeps to position himself in the driver’s seat and minimize the distance against Julio Lobo’s towering frame.

Sensing that he needed to switch things up, Julio Lobo sprinted out of his corner, landing heavy with knees behind his jabs. In turn, that forced the Thai athlete to fight off his back foot, where he struggled to turn the tide of the contest.

With his opponent looking a bit perplexed, it didn’t take the eagle-eyed Brazilian to carve his route to victory in the third frame.

The 29-year-old from Sao Paolo forced his Thai counterpart onto the ropes behind his combos before digging in with a pair of right elbows, a left hook, and a right on the chin to bring an end to their 141-pound catchweight Muay Thai war.

Before Julio Lobo brought the roof down inside the Madison Square Garden of the east, the 12-fight card lived up to its billing, producing six highlight-reel finishes across 11 Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing battles.

In addition to that, atomweight Muay Thai sensation Yu Yau Pui walked away with a lucrative US$100,000 contract after picking apart Turkish dynamo Zehra Dogan at 1:28 of the second round.

It was the 30-year-old’s fifth successive win at ONE Friday Fights this year, and she will be looking to inch closer to a possible date against divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues when she returns next.

ONE Friday Fights 42: Kaonar vs Julio Lobo full results and recap

Here are the results for the entire ONE Friday Fights 42 card:

Julio Lobo defeats Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin via KO (punch combo) at 0:46 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 141.4 lbs)

Ferrari Fairtex defeats Kirill Khomutov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai defeats Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai via KO (body shot) at 2:00 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 136 lbs)

Sornsueknoi FA Group defeats Petkhaowang Sor For Lekmuangnon via TKO (left elbow - referee stoppage) at 1:16 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Kongkairop FiatPathum defeats Rachan Sor Somnuk via KO (left elbow) at 1:28 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Ploykhao Or AudUdon defeats Fahlan Por Petkhaikaew via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Elbrus Osmanov defeats Zhang Chenglong via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Seksan Fairtex defeats Joker Paesaisi via majority decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Yu Yau Pui defeats Zehra Dogan via TKO (body shot - referee stoppage) at 1:28 of round two (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Sanzhar Zakirov defeats Zaiundin Suleimanov via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

Matheus Pereira defeats Sumit Bhyan via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 1:08 of round one (MMA – lightweight)

Bismarck Gomes defeats Asylbek Almasbekov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:23 of round one (MMA – welterweight)