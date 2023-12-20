ONE Friday Fights 46: Superbon says Tawanchai’s ‘raw talent’ makes him a different breed of fighter

As the former pound-for-pound number one, Superbon Singha Mawynn has got a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to the best of the best in striking.

The former kickboxing world champion will make his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

What his opponent may lack in experience, he makes up for in other areas and the challenger is well aware of this as they clash inside the Thai capital city later this week.

He revealed that he has been an admirer of his upcoming opponent for a long time during a recent interview with ONE Championship. Through their history together, he has watched him grow as a martial artist. But, at the end of the day, he maintains that he always had one particular advantage.

At just 24 years of age, Superbon believes that his upcoming opponent was gifted raw talent that has only become more refined during his years competing at the highest level:

“I've seen him for a long time. Since he competed in China. We met and talked often. The key to his success comes from his raw talent. And It might be because of his physique. Besides, he receives good support from his gym, PK Saenchai.”

Superbon will need to use his experience to overcome the youth and raw talent of Tawanchai

Superbon and Tawanchai are two very different competitors when they step inside the circle but both men have been able to reach the top of their chosen fields.

As he attempts to return to Muay Thai after being so successful in kickboxing, the challenger has his work cut out for him but if there’s anyone that can rise to the occasion with top level experience, it’s him.

The fight IQ and flawless technique of the former featherweight kickboxing world champion is like watching poetry in motion when he’s at his best.

How that will fare against the ruthless speed and power of the defending champion remains to be seen but there is no doubt that this contest will be a must-watch.