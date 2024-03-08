ONE Friday Fights 54 full results and recap: Aslamjon Ortikov upsets Thai warrior Watcharaphon in three-round scrap 

ONE Championship’s latest weekly showcase inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Friday Fights 54, delivered the goods in Asian primetime this past Friday.

In the main event, Uzbekistan striking ace Aslamjon Ortikov went to war alongside Thai destroyer Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn across three rounds of an action-packed 129-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

After testing each other’s defense in an attempt to read what could come their way, both men picked up the pace at the midway point of the opening round.

While the Singha Mawynn man sought to work off his rival’s attacks, Ortikov stayed one step ahead of the game and fired away with fists and kicks from every imaginable angle.

That allowed the TC Muaythai and Sport Club Shakhriyor affiliate to step up a gear in the second stanza as he intelligently worked into Watcharaphon’s space and backed him with more strikes.

As the third and final stanza unfolded on the latest edition of ONE Friday Fights, Ortikov continued outsmarting and beating his 21-year-old foe to the punch until the final bell.

Following another action-packed ONE Friday Fights showcase, ONE returns to the iconic venue with ONE Fight Night 20, live in U.S. primetime on March 8.

ONE Friday Fights 54 full results

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 129 lbs)

Pompet PK Saenchai defeats Suriyanlek Por Yenying via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon defeats Khunsuk Sor Dechapan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Petbanrai Singha Mawynn defeats Petrit Nokkhao KorMor11 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 112 lbs)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang defeats Jaoinsee PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Yoddoi Kaewsamrit defeats Nongchamp Luckybuntherng via KO (left jab) at 2:22 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 117 lbs)

Ferzan Cicek defeats George Mouzakitis via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Francisca Vera defeats Celest Hansen via split decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Yryskeldi Duisheev defeats Ismail Khan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:30 of round one (MMA – flyweight)

Petlampun Muadablampang defeats Hiroto Sameshima via KO (right punch) at 1:39 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Rustam Yusunov defeats Ramu Araya via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Nonthakit Tor Mosri defeats Koki Saito via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 143 lbs)

Sanzhar Zakirov defeats Ryosuke Honda via TKO (referee stoppage - punch combo) at 3:35 of round two (MMA – strawweight)