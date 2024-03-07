WATCH: Superbon Singha Mawynn’s iconic head kick knockouts of Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan

ONE Championship paid tribute to Superbon Singha Mawynn’s legendary head-kick knockouts during his promotional tenure.

Superbon made his ONE debut in July 2020. The Thai superstar has fought in five promotional kickboxing bouts, winning four to establish one of those most impressive resumes since the promotion held its first event in 2011.

All of Superbon’s wins under the ONE banner were against the best pound-for-pound strikers. With that said, the 33-year-old's two knockout victorious will go down in history. Firstly, the Singha Mawynn affiliate landed a highlight-reel head kick against Gorgio Petrosyan in October 2021 to become the inaugural featherweight kickboxing king.

Nearly two years later, Superbon needed to bounce back after being dethroned by Chingiz Allazov. The Thai superstar took on Tayfun Ozcan and secured another must-see head-kick knockout win to silence the doubters.

ONE recently re-posted Superbon’s iconic knockout wins on Instagram with the following caption:

“BLASTING through 💥 Will Superbon secure the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title when he meets Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58? @superbon_banchamek”

Watch Superbon's legendary knockout wins below:

What’s next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?

Superbon Singha Mawynn last fought in his lone promotional Muay Thai bout in December 2023. The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was tasked with taking on featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai. The world-class strikers engaged in a war before Tawanchai retained his throne by unanimous decision.

On April 8, Superbon will return to his old sport when he takes on Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian will take place at ONE Friday Fights 58, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Another world title fight on the card is Jonathan Di Bella defending his ONE strawweight kickboxing throne.

It’ll be easier said than done, as Di Bella has been matched up against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai, who looks to become a two-sport king after securing a first-round knockout against Joseph Lasiri in December 2023.