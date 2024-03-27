ONE Friday Fights 57: Full card confirmed for ONE Championship's latest weekly offering in Lumpinee Stadium on March 29

ONE Championship gets action underway inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week with another thrilling ONE Friday Fights card on Friday, March 29.

ONE Friday Figths 57, which broadcasts live in Asia primetime, has a cast of elite Muay Thai warriors and mixed martial arts that will undoubtedly treat fans inside the revered venue and those watching around the world, who can tune in to the action on the promotion's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.

At the top of the bill, Thai superstar Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree goes toe-to-toe with Russian slugger Alexey Balyko in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative has eyes on a third promotional victory, one that could potentially seal him a six-figure contract to battle amongst the elite of ONE's roster.

However, Panrit will have to swarm into enemy territory with caution as Balyko's knockout power would give him advantage whenever they trade in proximity at ONE Friday Fights 57.

Before those two go to town with their weapons, Petgarfield Jitmuangnon and Numpangna Eaglemuaythai run it back in a similar weight class.

The local heroes treated fans to a striking slinic at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October last year, with the former leaving the Mecca of Muay Thai with his hand raised.

In the night's only mixed martial arts bouts, Japanese sensations Seiya Matsuda and Akari Ogata meet Russia's Mikhail Gritsanenko and Uzbek athlete Khojinsa Komoldinova, respectively, in 163-pound contests.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 57:

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs Alexey Balyko (Muay Thai - 140-pound)

Petgarfield Jitmuangnon vs Numpangna Eaglemuaythai (Muay Thai - 140-pound)

Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs Thant Zin (Muay Thai - 136-pound)

Chalongsuk Jacksonmuaythai vs Dongking Yotharakmuaythai (Muay Thai - 132-pound)

Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset vs Wanchuchai Kaewsamrit (Muay Thai - 126-pound)

Fabio Reis vs Soe Lin Oo (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Otop Or Kwanmuang vs Parham Gheirati (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Moe Htet Aung vs Tomoya Maruyama (Muay Thai - 140-pound)

Mikhail Gritsanenko vs Seiya Matsuda (MMA - 163-pound)

Khojinsa Komoldinova vs Akari Ogata (MMA - 163-pound)