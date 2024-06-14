ONE Friday Fights 67 results and recap: Nakrob stuns Tagir Khalilov with first-round KO

Nakrob Fairtex just signed the most important paperwork of his career in the most violent of ways.

The Thai slugger captured the biggest win of his career when he knocked Tagir Khalilov out in the first round of their flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Friday Fights 67 at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He also earned his spot in ONE Championship's main roster following the upset win.

Both fighters didn't waste time dilly-dallying and quickly launched into their offensive flurries the moment the opening bell rang.

Trending

Khalilov, the fourth-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender, and Nakrob practically mirrored each other with multiple leg kicks and several 1-2 combinations in the first minute-and-a-half of the match.

After getting separated from the clinch, Nakrob found his opening and struck Khalilov with an axe of a right elbow that sent the Russian slugger's brainwaves haywire.

Khalilov tried to shake off the cobwebs, but referee Ricky Sewell deemed 'Samingpri' unable to continue and waived the fight off 2:02 into the opening round.

The win was Nakrob's eighth victory in nine matches under the ONE Championship umbrella.

Nakrob said in his in-ring interview with commentator Mitch Chilson:

"Before this fight, I was under a lot of pressure. Tagir is very good, he has good hands and good footwork, but with this victory, I feel so relieved. I saw that Tagir tried to use a lot of hands, this time he dropped his guard so that's why I used my elbow. It's what we planned for."

ONE Friday Fights 67 full results and recap

Here are all of the results from ONE Friday Fights 67 in Bangkok:

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Tagir Khalilov via KO (right elbow) at 2:02 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Samingdam Looksuan defeats Petseekiew Kor Kampanart via KO (left-right hook combo) at 2:43 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit defeats Petporwarit Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Copter Sor Sommai defeats Kiriluang Chor Hapayak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Kongsurin Sor Jor Lekmuangnon defeats Nicolas Leite Silva via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Tonglampoon FA Group defeats Prakaypetlek EminentAir via KO (knee strikes) at 2:55 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Otis Waghorn defeats Kongklai Sor Sommai via TKO (referee stoppage - 3 KD rule) at 1:34 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Moe Htet Aung defeats Kazuki Yamagishi via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 141 lbs)

Haruyuki Tanitsu defeats Nguyen Van Thanh via TKO (referee stoppage - left hook to body) at 2:49 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 116 lbs)

Kaito Oda defeats Tran Ngoc Luong via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

Koko Ohara defeats Saorattana Sitkrujeab via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 117 lbs)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback