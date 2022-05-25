ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin posts photo of a recent gash above his eye

Anatoly Malykhin has been shelved ever since capturing the ONE interim heavyweight title, largely due to heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar's contract negotiations. It appears as though Malykhin's return suffered another setback recently, as he sustained a huge gash above his eye while training.

There were rumblings that Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar would unify the heavyweight champion later this year, with Bhullar recently reaching an agreement with the ONE brass.

Malykhin has looked like a force to be reckoned with since setting foot inside the ONE circle, winning all three of his fights under the promotional banner by knockout. The undefeated Russian beat Kirill Grishenko earlier this year to claim the interim title at ONE: Bad Blood.

Anatoly Malykhin questions Arjan Bhullar's title reign

It's no secret that Malykhin isn't too fond of Bhullar and his antics thus far. He had some choice words for his counterpart in an interview with ONE Championship for not defending his title soon after winning it.

“The champion should open opportunities to candidates and give them the dream to fight [for the title]. Bhullar is not fighting for ONE for half-year already. He’s like a chicken. He’s hiding his eggs. He’s not a fighter at all for me.”

Bhullar is known for being outspoken. He has always had the ability to get under the skin of his opponents, a tactic he has used to his advantage leading up to previous fights.

The hatred between the two heavyweights is clear as day. As such, the hype and anticipation for this title unification bout is through the roof. With Bhullar's contract negotiations settled, this fight will likely happen later this year, after Malykhin's nasty gash heals.

