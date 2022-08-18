“He knows what he needs to do” - Lito Adiwang says Christian Lee can get it done in Ok Rae Yoon rematch

ONE strawweight dynamo Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming lightweight world title rematch between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee. The explosive Filipino strawweight gave his professional assessment of the first fight and how the second fight at ONE 160 might turn out.

Looking at how the first fight transpired last year at ONE: Revolution, Adiwang gave a fair assessment of the performance of 'The Warrior':

"I think in that first fight, Christian [Lee] just ran out of gas. He looked kind of tired toward the end. Hopefully he fixed that problem."

The 'Thunder Kid' further expounds on how he thinks the rematch will transpire:

"I know Ok [Rae Yoon] is coming to this fight even better prepared than the last time. His fighting style is different, and he knows how to use his size and length. However, I think Christian learned from that first fight and he knows what he needs to do in the rematch. I’m picking Christian Lee to take the victory over Ok Rae Yoon this time."

If Adiwang's insights are correct, then Christian Lee might very well be wearing gold by the time ONE 160 goes off the air on August 26. If that happens, a massive trilogy bout might be at hand which weaves a tale that might become the most compelling story in ONE Championship this year.

Christian Lee plans to finish Ok Rae Yoon quickly in their rematch

In an interview with ONE Championship, former ONE lightweight world champion Christian 'The Warrior' Lee made bold claims about what he will do in his rematch against reigning world title holder Ok Rae Yoon.

After the controversial nature of their close fight last year, the Singaporean-American fighter is gunning for a definitive conclusion to their second fight:

“I definitely believe that I’m going to win this fight. If it is a close decision I can see how they can set up a trilogy fight, but if the fight goes how I plan on it going – I’m going to take him out quick and finish him – then there’s going to be no need for a rematch.”

Looks like Lee is not looking for a third fight on this one as he plans to dominate and finish Yoon so that a rubber match will not be needed. Better tune in on August 26 to see if he can pull it off.

