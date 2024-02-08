"One takedown and it’s over" - Fans have predictions after Tom Aspinall drops another major UFC 300 hint about Alex Pereira

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has teased a matchup against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Aspinall posted a screenshot of him checking out a round-trip flight from London to Las Vegas from April 7 to April 14, which is scheduled to be UFC 300 fight week. The historic pay-per-view will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans reacted to the possibility of the fight with their predictions for it. Aspinall was heavily favored amongst fans.

"Lol free win for aspinall unfortunately. One takedown and it’s over and even probs sparks him with a 1-2"

"Poatan is no heavyweight.. He will get mauled unfortunately"

"Thats not a main event worth, Who wants to see tom choke out alex"

"I hope to god not. Will be one of the most one sided main events in history. Don't do it Alex."

Other fans commented on the lack of a high-profile main event for the iconic pay-per-view and logically nitpicked the chances of the fight happening.

"this is such a scramble to find a main event"

"Not really. If it was for a fight he would fly business class not economy"

Tom Aspinall provides update on potential fight against Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall recently weighed in on his potential fight against light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira and stated that there has been no development on that front.

Aspinall himself is looking to take on Jon Jones and unify the heavyweight belt but reiterated that he would not turn down a fight if it were offered to him. On his TikTok channel, Aspinall said:

"On my end, I’ve heard nothing so far. As I’ve said plenty of times before, I’m not one to turn down fights. I’m not particularly looking for that fight [against Alex Pereira], but if it’s available and they offer it to me, I will take it. I’m ready to fight.

"There’s been a lot of shouts about who I should fight nex. I’m ready to fight. I’m like the easiest guy ever to entice to a fight. Every time the UFC has asked me to fight, I said yeah. I’ve never even questioned who, when, where, anything like that. Make me an offer, and it’s highly likely I’ll say yeah." [h/t MMA Fighting]

If Pereira ends up fighting Aspinall at heavyweight, it will mark the Brazilian's third championship that he has challenged for.

