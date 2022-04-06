"Who wants to see the rematch?" - Tayfun Ozcan poses with Sitthichai

Tayfun Ozcan appears to be looking for a Sitthichai rematch. In a recent photo on Instagram, the former Enfusion champion posed with the Thai champion and wrote:

"Who wants to see the rematch?"

Thai-born Sitthichai is bright and smiling while the Dutch-Turkish Ozcan looks ready for business. The two met at the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix in 2021. Ozcan entered the fight on a 13-fight winning streak and lost to the Thai champion via a close split decision.

After their fight, Tayfun Ozcan said this on Instagram:

"Lost the battle but I am going to win the war"

After their match, Ozcan picked up an impressive victory over Germany's Enriko Kehl. Sitthichai, meanwhile, defeated Davit Kiria in the semi-finals and lost to Chingiz Allazov in the tournament final.

Tayfun Ozcan and Sitthichai, a lifetime in combat

Combined, Ozcan and Sitthichai have over 260 professional bouts between kickboxing and Muay Thai. Both have covered the globe while fighting in the ring, from places like China and Thailand to Germany and the USA.

When the Dutch-Turkish fighter Ozcan was competing in Enfusion, he successfully earned two weight class championships in addition to two tournament titles. He also competed in K-1. Now, with his aggressive style, he is a top-ranked threat in ONE Championship.

Sitthichai made his professional debut in 2006 at the age of just 15. The Muay Thai striker has spent a lifetime already in combat sports and is looking for more. He successfully won titles at the Lumpinee Stadium in Kunlun, and in GLORY he won the title and defended it in six bouts. These titles and wins are across both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

His only losses in recent years have been to top contenders such as Marat Grigorian, Superbon, and Allazov.

After his last loss at ONE X to Allazaov, he expressed gratitude for the fans' support. On Instagram, he said:

"Sorry to all the fans who couldn't bring the champion back to Thailand. I have done my best, very tight, very fast, very fast. Thank you for all the support that has helped to cheer me up all the time. Thank you."

