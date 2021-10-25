"One of the toughest b***ards alive" - Michael Bisping heaps praise on Marvin Vettori for withstanding Paulo Costa's head kicks 

Michael Bisping is in awe of Marvin Vettori's rock-solid chin after the Italian's decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping heaped praise on Vettori for withstanding some nasty head kicks from 'The Eraser' during this past weekend's main event.

'The Count' hailed Vettori for continuing to move forward throughout the fight, despite bearing the brute force of Costa. Bisping was impressed that 'The Italian Dream' didn't let the powerful head kicks stand in the way of him pushing the offense in the fight.

"Paulo Costa, when he was kicking Marvin Vettori, that's the sound it was making. That's the power, that's the force and that's the whip that Costa had in those kicks. Marvin Vettori is one of the toughest b***ards alive because he didn't take hardly a single step back. It didn't even look like he was hurt and it didn't even look like it registered, he just continued fighting."

Check out Michael Bisping's thoughts on the UFC Vegas 41 main event in the video below:

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori went back-and-forth for five rounds in the UFC Vegas 41 headliner. While Costa aimed to cause high damage in the fight, Vettori opted to focus more on volume. 'The Italian Dream' took the fight to the Brazilian, keeping him under constant pressure.

While Costa did hit Vettori with some meaty strikes, especially in the last round, Vettori did more than enough to win the fight via unanimous decision. All judges scored the contest 48-46 in favor of Vettori.

Marvin Vettori jibes at Paulo Costa by drinking wine following win at UFC Vegas 41

Vettori celebrated the win by sipping on some wine and also jibing at his opponent in the process.

Last year, Costa said he drank too much wine the night before fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. He cited alcohol as one of the reasons he lost to 'The Last Stylebender'.

After his victory on Saturday, Vettori said he initially wanted to gift a bottle of wine to Paulo Costa but later chose not to.

"Here's some wine from my beautiful hometown Mezzocorona. I was gonna give it to Costa, but f*** him! He doesn't deserve it. I'm going to drink it myself."

